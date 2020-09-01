Left Menu
Development News Edition

All govt departments in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to function at 50 pc strength in September

All state government departments and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50 per cent strength during September while ensuring that office work does not suffer.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-09-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 07:06 IST
All govt departments in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to function at 50 pc strength in September
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All state government departments and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50 per cent strength during September while ensuring that office work does not suffer. All state government offices across Odisha will also remain closed on Saturdays, according to an order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, which has been taken in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

However, the essential offices/services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, police, fire services, health services, municipal services, etc shall function in full strength, according to the order. The officers and staff will have to remain available to tend to office work of urgent nature.

The Centre had earlier issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which will come into effect from today. The Centre has decided to open more activities outside the containment zones. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook lifts block on pro-Biden ad, citing 'enforcement error'

Facebook Inc said on Monday it had erred in blocking a pro-Biden ad submitted by Democratic political action committee Priorities USA, after initially telling the group the video violated its policy against sensational content.A company spo...

Facebook says new law would prompt it to block Australian news sharing

Facebook Inc will block news sharing on its platforms in Australia if a proposal to force the U.S. tech giant to share revenue with local media outlets for featuring their content becomes law, the firm said in a statement published on Tuesd...

Tennis-Grand Slam bubble bursts for US teen Gauff

A U.S. Open expected to produce surprises in the unnerving calm of a fanless Flushing Meadows delivered on day one as American teen sensation Coco Gauff was eliminated from the first round of a Grand Slam for the first time. Gauff, whose ru...

Pranab Mukherjee will be forever remembered in annals of Indian history: US State Dept

US State Department on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history. Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President Pranab Mukherjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020