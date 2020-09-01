Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moratorium period on loan repayment extendable by 2 years, Centre, RBI tell SC

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Reserve Bank of India, that the economy contracted by nearly 24 per cent in the April-June quarter due to coronavirus-related lockdown and restrictions. The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said it would hear on Wednesday the pleas which have raised the issue of interest being charged on instalments which have been deferred under the central bank's scheme during the moratorium period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:20 IST
Moratorium period on loan repayment extendable by 2 years, Centre, RBI tell SC

The moratorium period on repayment of loans during the COVID-19 pandemic is “extendable” by two years and several steps have been taken to help the stressed sectors, the Centre and the RBI told the Supreme Court on Tuesday. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Reserve Bank of India, that the economy contracted by nearly 24 per cent in the April-June quarter due to coronavirus-related lockdown and restrictions.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said it would hear on Wednesday the pleas which have raised the issue of interest being charged on instalments which have been deferred under the central bank's scheme during the moratorium period. At the outset, Mehta told the bench that the Centre has filed its affidavit in the matter.

When the court said that it has not yet received the affidavit, he said the bench should look into it and the matter be listed after two-three days. Mehta said several steps have been taken for stressed sectors.

“Let the Central government, RBI and bankers should put their head together on the aspect of interest on interest,” he said. “The moratorium is extendable by two years,” he added.

Mehta said that authorities have utilised the time and narrowed down the issue to the point on interest. “There are stressed sectors and national economy has contracted by 23 per cent,” he said, adding, “I have filed the affidavit and heavens will not fall if the matter is taken after two-three days or tomorrow”.

Mehta said this matter was not adversarial and authorities were trying to resolve the issues as the country is facing problems due to the pandemic. “We will list the matter for tomorrow and we will take it as the only matter, hear it and decide it,” the bench said while posting the matter for Wednesday.

India's economy has suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment. The GDP contraction in the world's fifth-largest economy compared with 3.1 per cent growth in the preceding January-March quarter and 5.2 per cent expansion in the same period a year back, according to official data released on Monday.

On August 26, the apex court had asked the Centre to reply within a week on the issue of interest being charged on instalments which have been deferred during the moratorium period. The top court had earlier asked the Centre and the RBI to review the move to charge interest on deferred EMIs during the moratorium period.

The court had earlier said there was "no merit in charging interest on interest" for deferred loan payment installments during the moratorium period announced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bench was hearing pleas, including the one filed by Agra resident Gajendra Sharma who has sought a direction to declare the portion of the RBI's March 27 notification "as ultra vires to the extent it charges interest on the loan amount during the moratorium period, which create hardship to the petitioner being borrower and creates hindrance and obstruction in 'right to life' guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India".

Sharma has also sought a direction to the government and the RBI to provide relief in repayment of loan by not charging interest during the moratorium period..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60 of capacity in the three months to the end of September, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.The airl...

Lord Ganesha idols immersed in Hyderabad

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms for COVID-19. The idols were immersed ...

Renault reports 41 pc increase in sales during August

Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said its sales increased 41 per cent to 8,060 units in August as compared with same month last year. The company, which sells models like Duster and Triber, had sold 5,704 units in August 2019.Strong deman...

COVID-19: Public transport resumes in Tamil Nadu with strict norms

The public transport in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier suspended due to the COVID-19, resumed today. The state government had allowed only 59 per cent of the total buses to run in the state, with a restricted number of passengers in them, wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020