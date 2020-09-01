HC pulls up Delhi govt for indifferent approach to genuine issues of district courts

The Delhi High Court Tuesday pulled up the Delhi government for its “indifferent approach” to the genuine requests made by the district courts for according sanctions in several critical matters, including vehicles for judicial officers and lack of adequate staff to assist them. The high court said a judicial officer cannot be expected to function effectively in court in the absence of adequate support staff, including the Group-C staff and judges cannot be deprived of official vehicles for commuting to court.

It turned down the Delhi government’s submission that issues relating to purchase of vehicles and permission for revalidation of budgetary allocation for recruitment of staff are not so urgent and can wait, saying it is “most untenable”. “In our view, had the pending matters relating to sanction and revalidation of requests not been taken up on the judicial side, their fate would have remained the same as it was ever since the year 2018,” a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

The bench said “such an indifferent approach adopted by the Delhi government to the genuine requests for according sanctions in respect of several critical matters made by the district courts from time to time, starting from May 2018, is most disappointing and not expected of the Executive, which in discharge of its constitutional duty, is expected to provide all the facilities that are required by the district courts for effectively discharging their judicial obligations”. The high court declined to accede to the request made by Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra that the petition seeking to enlarge functioning of district courts in the prevalent times.

A status report was also filed by the the Law and Justice Department of Delhi government stating that to facilitate the process of conducting matters through the video conferencing mode in the aftermath COVID-19, the government has cleared six proposals relating to digitisation/scanning of records of the district courts, upgradation/enhancement of existing leased lines from 34 MBPS to 1 GBPS. The government has also cleared the proposal of revalidation of expenditure sanctioned for procurement of network attached storage in district courts and revalidation of expenditure sanctioned for the procurement of six routers for the district courts.

The high court also perused a status report filed by the District and Session Judge (HQ) which referred to the pending sanctions/revalidation of sanctions pertaining to the Delhi district courts. The report stated that the sanctions that have now been received from the Delhi government are in respect of matters that had been flagged as long back as in May 2018 and only after the matter has been taken up on the judicial side, that sanctions/revalidated sanctions have been granted by the government.

The high court noted that besides the issue of purchase of vehicles and extension of sanction for hiring vehicles, the issue of revalidation of sanction of budgetary allocation for recruitment of staff in the Delhi district courts, family courts, DSLSA and the Delhi Judicial Academy is pending with Delhi government. Further, financial sanction for recruitment of Group-C category of staff is stated to be pending since June last year and the issue regarding revalidation of sanction towards expenditure incurred for holding written test, typing test and interview for the post of Junior Judicial Assistants (JJAs), recruitment whereof was completed on July 30, 2018, is also pending since August, 2018, the court noted.