War-like effort needed to bring economic growth back on track: Jharkhand Finance Min

Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon has taken on the central government over declining GDP and economic crises. According to Oraon demonetisation, improper implementing of GST and irrationally imposed nationwide lockdown are the factors behind the bad shape of the economy in the country.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:07 IST
Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon (File Photo/ANI).

By Rizwan Arif Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon has taken on the central government over declining GDP and economic crises. According to Oraon demonetisation, improper implementing of GST and irrationally imposed nationwide lockdown are the factors behind the bad shape of the economy in the country.

"Decline in economic growth started right from demonetisation, implementing GST in improper way accelerated it further. And lately putting the country in lockdown without much consideration has brought the economy in its worst phase. A war-like effort is needed to bring it back," said Rameshwar Oraon Rameshwar Oraon who also holds the position of state Congress president added that for the first time the Indian economy is facing such crisis in the last 40 years. Congress Sonia Gandhi, Weather and God are being held responsible by the government for all these.

This is quite surprising that the central government didn't take any measures before to bring back the economy on track. "GDP has decreased to - 23.9 per cent, growth in the construction sector is -51.4%, the manufacturing sector is -39.3 per cent, growth of mining sector is -41.3, trade, hotel and transport growth is -47.4 per cent. It is the greatest downfall in the history Independent India and the central government is overlooking every warning which is very unfortunate." he further added. (ANI)

