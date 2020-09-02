Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solomons province pushes for independence in 'China switch' fallout

The large Solomon Islands province of Malaita said it will conduct an independence referendum after rejecting the Pacific nation's decision last year to cut its association with Taiwan and establish formal ties with China. Home to about one-quarter of the Solomons' population, the U.S.-aligned Malaita has long held ambitions of becoming its own nation, although it is unlikely an independence vote would be recognised by the central government in Honiara, setting up further discord.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:05 IST
Solomons province pushes for independence in 'China switch' fallout

The large Solomon Islands province of Malaita said it will conduct an independence referendum after rejecting the Pacific nation's decision last year to cut its association with Taiwan and establish formal ties with China.

Home to about one-quarter of the Solomons' population, the U.S.-aligned Malaita has long held ambitions of becoming its own nation, although it is unlikely an independence vote would be recognised by the central government in Honiara, setting up further discord. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani said in a statement distributed overnight on Tuesday that Honiara had asserted continued pressure on the province to accept China despite knowing Malaita did not recognise the change in diplomatic ties.

"It is time for Malaita people to see whether they are still willing to be part of a country that its leadership is becoming dictatorial," said Suidani. "Self-determination is a core of human rights. No power can indefinitely prevent any group from eventually realizing its aspirations, regardless of how difficult it might be and how long it takes."

The office of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare did not immediately answer questions on Wednesday. The Solomon Islands, located north of Australia's east coast, is a strategically important Pacific nation that switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing last year amid a broader tussle between China and the United States for regional allies.

Malaita has since discussed plans with the United States and its allies to develop a deep-sea port, while Chinese interests are pursuing development plans on Solomons' principal island of Guadalcanal, where the capital is located. Tension between the most populous province and the capital escalated recently when a shipment of medical aid from Taiwan en route to Malaita was seized in Honiara, the Malaita provincial government and Taiwan's Foreign Ministry told Reuters.

There has also been fierce debate over the government's backing of charter flights from China to Solomons to repatriate stranded citizens and bring in Chinese development partners during the coronavirus pandemic. Sogavare said in a statement earlier this week that all passengers would undergo strict testing and quarantine protocols.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Syngenta led initiative to help farmers sell their produce generates Rs 4.7 crore amid COVID-19 pandemic through various AE programs

New Delhi India September 2 ANIBusinessWire India Syngenta India, a leading agriculture company, launched a series of national-level CSR interventions and support programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs have been success...

Japan's Suga says to brief on party leadership race, in signal he intends to run

Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he would hold a briefing on the ruling partys leadership election later on Wednesday, all but confirming plans to announce his candidacy in a race he is widely expected to win.Suga, a longt...

Flex Mode, Dual Preview and more: Here's everything about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung today introduced its third-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, in a virtual event. The foldable device comes with two displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 12-megapixel triple camera system, a 4,500mAh battery a...

Tesla announces plans to sell up to $5B in new stock shares

A day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla announced plans on Tuesday to sell up to 5 billion worth of common shares. The electric car and solar panel maker said in a filing with securities regulators that it intends to sell up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020