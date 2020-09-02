Andhra CM pays tributes to father YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday paid tribute to his late father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 11th death anniversary at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district here.ANI | Kadapa/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:42 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday paid tribute to his late father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 11th death anniversary at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district here. Jaganmohan was accompanied by his mother YS Vijayalakshmi, wife YS Bharati and other family members.
Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, MLAs Ravindranath Reddy, Amarnath Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy and others also accompanied the Chief Minister to YSR Ghat. Moreover, YS Rajasekhar Reddy's death anniversary was also observed by the party workers at the YSRCP state office in Amaravati today.
Party senior leaders and cabinet ministers also paid tribute to the former Andhra CM. Apart from them, party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, cabinet ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, Kurasala Kannababu, Velampalli Srinivas, Gummanuri Jayaram, and many public representatives also remembered the former Chief Minister on his death anniversary.
ALSO READ
TDP leader accused of YSRCP leader's murder gets bail
TTD wing to construct 500 temples in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Former TDP leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP govt and Andhra police trying to cover up atrocities against Dalits: TDP chief
TDP chief, general secretary are non-residents of Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP