Andhra CM's convoy gives way to ambulance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's convoy on Wednesday gave way to an ambulance that was on its way to Vijayawada ESI Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Suresh Reddy, the Circle Inspector (CI) of Patamata told ANI that incident happened while the Chief Minister was returning from YSR District to Amaravati, after attending the death anniversary programme of his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

"After reaching the Gannavaram airport, the Chief Minister and his convoy started for his residence in Tadepalli by road. When the convoy was between Gudavalli and Nidamanuru villages, an ambulance was on its way to Vijayawada on the same road, carrying an injured person. The Chief Minister's convoy gave way to the ambulance so that the patient could be taken to hospital as soon as possible," said the CI. (ANI)