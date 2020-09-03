Andhra: MPD official in Srikakulam arrested accepting bribe

A Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) was arrested allegedly accepting bribes by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team of Srikakulam district. Sharing the details about the operation, ACB officials said that N Mosa, the MPDO of Bhamini Mandal had been demanding bribes from one Gellnaki Syam Prasad and three others.

Prasad and others had been working as village volunteers and the accused had threatened to cut short their services if they failed to pay a bribe of Rs 10,000. Acting on a complaint by Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), ACB laid a trap and caught the officer while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the court. (ANI)