Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC permits conducting breath analyser tests for air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday permitted conducting breath analyser tests through tube process for air traffic controllers while allowing modification in its earlier order suspending the same in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:54 IST
Delhi HC permits conducting breath analyser tests for air traffic controllers
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday permitted conducting breath analyser tests through tube process for air traffic controllers while allowing modification in its earlier order suspending the same in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla allowed the application moved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation sought modification in its earlier order dated March 23, 2020.

Advocate Anjana Gosain, appearing for the DGCA, told the court that after much deliberation it was concluded that the breath analyzer test is the most efficient and reliable form of detecting alcohol in the breath of the person. Anjana said that the other methods including testing of blood and urine are neither considered to be practical nor is there any provision in any Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) till date.

"Hence, in view of the above-said report, it has been decided to accept the same report dated June 16 and implement it by conducting random tests in a day by the concerned airline in terms of all the protocol suggested by DGMS (Air) vide its report dated 16.06.2020," the plea said. The application said that it has been now recommended that once the breath analysing machine to test the member of the association or any other cabin crew has been used, the same would not be subjected for the next 12 hours.

Following this, the court allowed the DGCA's application for the tests and also gave liberty to the ATC's Guild to give suggestions for sanitising and other preventive measures. The bench also gave permission to the petitioner to give their suggestions in the form of representation to the Airports Authority of India, which it directed shall be considered by them. The breath analyser tests were earlier suspended by the Delhi High Court in view of the COVID-19 pandemic after hearing a petition filed by the Air Traffic Controllers' Guild (India) to temporarily suspend the test to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Advocates Khushbu Sahu and Piyush Sanghi appeared for the petitioner in the matter. The petitioner organisation had claimed that the breath analyser test violates their fundamental right to life and health amid the COVID-19 pandemic submitting that the procedure is done in such a manner that employees perform this exam one after the other using only one apparatus, which is "never sanitised or sterilised after each use". (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Coastal districts of Karnataka likely to receive widespread rainfall from Sep 3 to 7: IMD

The coastal districts of Karnataka are likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 3 to 7, predicted CS Patil, Indian Meteorological Department Director, Bengaluru on Thursday. Monsoon is active over Karnataka. The coastal district...

Hyderabad FC rope in Australian forward Joel Chianese

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced the signing of Australian forward Joel Chianese for the upcoming season of the tournament. The 30-year-old Australian signs from A-League side Perth Glory after helping them to the...

HC seeks Maha's reply on lawyers' plea to allow train commute

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to clarify if lawyers will be permitted to use the suburban railway network in the city, especially now that the HC has resumed physical hearings. A bench led by Justice ...

HC allows breath analyser test through tube process on air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed breath analyser test through the tube process for air traffic controllers ATCs that was earlier suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The high court modified its March 23 interim order suspending ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020