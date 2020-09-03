Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovak businessman found not guilty of ordering murder of investigative journalist

The court convicted another defendant guilty of taking part in the murder but did not find evidence the hit was ordered by businessman Marian Kocner, the main focus of the investigation. The killing of Kuciak, 27, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova forced then-prime minister Fico to step down and ushered in a new government in March this year whose main election promise was to clean up corruption and sleaze.

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:07 IST
Slovak businessman found not guilty of ordering murder of investigative journalist
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Slovak court on Thursday found a politically connected businessman not guilty of charges that he ordered the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, a case that shook the nation and brought down longtime premier Robert Fico. The court convicted another defendant guilty of taking part in the murder but did not find evidence the hit was ordered by businessman Marian Kocner, the main focus of the investigation.

The killing of Kuciak, 27, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova forced then-prime minister Fico to step down and ushered in a new government in March this year whose main election promise was to clean up corruption and sleaze. The couple were gunned down in their home outside Bratislava in February 2018, a killing that mirrored the murder in Malta four months earlier of another journalist investigating corruption, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Bringing Kuciak's killers to justice has been a test of Slovakia's judicial and political system, long seen as susceptible to corruption. Prosecutors said Kocner, the subject of Kuciak's reporting on graft involving politically connected business people, had ordered the killing of the reporter. Kocner denied the charge.

The court also acquitted Kocner's acquaintance Alena Zsuzsova, who was accused with helping arrange the hit. "It was not proven that the deed was committed by Marian Kocner and Alena Zsuzsova," judge Ruzena Sabova said.

Families of the victims left the courtroom right after the verdict on Kocner as the judge kept reading details of the decision. The court sentenced another defendant, Tomas Szabo, to 25 years in prison for helping carry out the murder.

Two others have already been convicted in the case after admitting guilt. One of them, a former soldier, received 23 years in prison for killing Kuciak and his girlfriend, while a fifth suspect admitted to facilitating the murder and was given a 15-year sentence. The investigation has forced the resignation of several senior politicians and judicial officials on account of their previous links to Kocner.

Kocner, who is well known in Slovak business and political circles, has already received a 19-year sentence in a separate case after being convicted of forging 69 million euros in promissory notes. He has appealed that decision.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Coastal districts of Karnataka likely to receive widespread rainfall from Sep 3 to 7: IMD

The coastal districts of Karnataka are likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 3 to 7, predicted CS Patil, Indian Meteorological Department Director, Bengaluru on Thursday. Monsoon is active over Karnataka. The coastal district...

Hyderabad FC rope in Australian forward Joel Chianese

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced the signing of Australian forward Joel Chianese for the upcoming season of the tournament. The 30-year-old Australian signs from A-League side Perth Glory after helping them to the...

HC seeks Maha's reply on lawyers' plea to allow train commute

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to clarify if lawyers will be permitted to use the suburban railway network in the city, especially now that the HC has resumed physical hearings. A bench led by Justice ...

HC allows breath analyser test through tube process on air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed breath analyser test through the tube process for air traffic controllers ATCs that was earlier suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The high court modified its March 23 interim order suspending ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020