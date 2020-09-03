Left Menu
Sansi community demands action against khap panchayat for stripping, bathing woman

Sansi community members have submitted a memorandum to the District Superintendent of Police, stating that khap panchayat leaders in Sola village in Rajasthan's Sikar district stripped and bathed a woman of the community accusing her of having an illicit relationship with her nephew. They demanded action against the khap panchayat.

ANI | Sikar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:50 IST
Sawai Singh, a representative of the Sansi community in the Sila Village in Sikar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sansi community members have submitted a memorandum to the District Superintendent of Police, stating that khap panchayat leaders in Sola village in Rajasthan's Sikar district stripped and bathed a woman of the community accusing her of having an illicit relationship with her nephew. They demanded action against the khap panchayat. According to Sawai Singh, a representative of the community, the woman and her nephew were additionally penalised Rs 51,000 each by the panchayat.

"The woman was stripped and bathed, and later taken around the village naked and she and her nephew were fined Rs 51,000 for the alleged relationship. We have demanded that action be taken against the eight to 10 panchayat leaders who ordered the punishment. If there is an illicit relationship between the woman and her nephew, FIRs should be lodged against them instead of such punishment," Singh told ANI. He said, "We have also demanded that an FIR be lodged regarding the huge crowd that gathered due to this incident amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

As per Devendra Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Laxmangarh Police Station, a complaint had been filed and FIRs have been registered under relevant sections. "A complaint from the Sansi community has been filed against the Khap Panchayat and an FIR registered under relevant sections. The Station Head Officer himself is investigating the matter. All the people who have been named will he questioned," Sharma told ANI. (ANI)

