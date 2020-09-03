Left Menu
Development News Edition

French spy master joins effort to deliver Lebanese reforms, sources say

France's intelligence chief has joined efforts to push Lebanon to deliver a new government and reforms, Lebanese sources said on Thursday, buttressing President Emmanuel Macron's bid to pull the country out of a devastating economic crisis.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:43 IST
French spy master joins effort to deliver Lebanese reforms, sources say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France's intelligence chief has joined efforts to push Lebanon to deliver a new government and reforms, Lebanese sources said on Thursday, buttressing President Emmanuel Macron's bid to pull the country out of a devastating economic crisis. Macron is centre stage in international efforts to press fractious Lebanese politicians to address a crisis seen as the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

The crisis, caused by decades of corruption and mismanagement, was compounded by a huge Aug. 4 Beirut port blast that killed more than 190 people and ruined a swathe of the capital. During his visit to Lebanon on Tuesday, Macron gave Lebanese politicians until the end of October to start delivering reform, warning they could face sanctions if corruption gets in the way.

Bernard Emie, director general of France's external intelligence service, the Direction Generale de la Securite Exterieure (DGSE), has been in contact with Lebanese officials on the issues discussed during Macron's visit, three Lebanese officials said. Asked whether Emie was playing a role, the French presidency said: "The president does the follow-up and everyone within the state does its job. The (foreign) minister will make calls."

Emie, the French ambassador to Lebanon from 2004 to 2007, was appointed DGSE head shortly after Macron took office in 2017. "He is following all the files that Macron presented in his last visit and with this purpose is in touch with many Lebanese officials across the political spectrum," a senior Lebanese official said. "He is urging them to accelerate the implementation of reforms."

Emie was appointed ambassador to Lebanon after serving as an adviser to French President Jacques Chirac. He was in the post when Lebanon's Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, a close friend of Chirac, was assassinated in 2005. Diplomats say he played a key role in efforts to push Syrian troops out of Lebanon. Syrian forces entered Lebanon during its civil war and remained afterwards.

Emie is among several French officials following up with Lebanese factions. Others include Emmanuel Bonne, Macron's chief diplomatic adviser and another former envoy to Beirut, the sources said. Pressure from Macron pushed Lebanese leaders to agree on a new prime minister, Mustapha Adib, who has started talks to form a cabinet of specialist ministers.

While France, Lebanon's former colonial power, is at the forefront of diplomacy, other countries also have influence, including Iran through its support for the heavily armed Shi'ite group Hezbollah. The United States, which lists Hezbollah as a terrorist group, is also a major donor, including to the Lebanese army.

Senior U.S. official David Schenker, on a visit to Beirut, told an-Nahar newspaper the United States appreciated the French effort but there were "slight differences" with Paris. Schenker said Washington did not believe Hezbollah was a legitimate political organisation and was not "inclined to reform". Macron described the group as an elected part of the political system.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo aiming to operate 100 pc of pre-COVID domestic flights by end of FY21, says its president

IndiGo is aiming to gradually expand its flight operations and reach the pre-COVID-19 full capacity by the end of 2020-21 financial year, its president Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Thursday, adding that passenger and corporate bookings ar...

Soccer-Reports of discrimination in football rose by 42%, says Kick It Out

Reports of discrimination across all levels of professional soccer in England and Wales rose by 42 last season despite it being suspended for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-racism organisation Kick It Out has said. There were 446...

Belgium does not have to shut Engie nuclear reactor, court rules

A Brussels court ruled on Thursday that Belgium does not have to shut down Engies Tihange-2 nuclear reactor after a challenge from several Dutch, German and Luxembourg cities and states citing possible safety defects. Belgiums nuclear regul...

Premier League ends deal with Chinese broadcast partner

The Premier League is without a broadcast partner in China after ending one of its most lucrative international agreements. The league did not give a reason on Thursday for the termination of its agreement with streaming service PPTV after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020