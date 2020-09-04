Left Menu
Development News Edition

China witnessed 'earth-shaking' changes under CPC leadership: Xi

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:32 IST
China witnessed 'earth-shaking' changes under CPC leadership: Xi
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Xi Jinping put up a staunch defence of the ruling Communist Party, saying the country has witnessed "earth-shaking changes" under its leadership, amid strident criticism especially from the US that it pursued a totalitarian ideology. Commemorating the 75th anniversary of victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression on Thursday, Xi said Chinese people will not allow attempts by any individual or force to alienate them from the CPC.

"Any attempt to distort the history of the CPC or vilify its nature and objectives, to distort or change the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, or to deny or vilify the Chinese people's great achievements in building socialism will also be resolutely opposed by the Chinese people," official media here quoted him as saying. Noting that the country has witnessed "earth-shaking changes" since the victory of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, Xi said that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is ushering in a "bright future" as China is nearly completing its goals in poverty alleviation and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the state-run media reported.

Regarded as the most powerful leader heading the CPC, the military and the Presidency with prospects of lifelong tenure in power, Xi in a veiled attack on the US said anyone and any force that tries to impose their will on China through "bullying tactics" and attempts to change the development path of the country, won't be tolerated. Xi's remarks come as China faces increasing political and economic pressure from the US, tension along its border with India and push-back from European countries and Southeast Asian nations over its economic and territorial ambitions.

On the back foot, countering the global criticism of its initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic which rapidly spread to all over the world after emerging in Wuhan city, China is battling growing adversity from the US on all fronts. The US-China ties touched the lowest point when both the countries recently closed down their consulates in Houston and Chengdu.

The Trump administration turned the heat on Beijing on the South China Sea, Tibet and Hong Kong and a host of other issues. US Secretary Mike Pompeo last month alleged that Xi is a "true believer in a bankrupt, totalitarian ideology," and the CPC "fears the Chinese people's honest opinions more than any foe" and the US "must also engage and empower the Chinese people." The US now projects the CPC as a major threat and has also announced a travel ban on some of its members entering America. Commenting on Xi speech, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University said it is the first time that China's top leader made comprehensive remarks of authority in the face of a series of "groundless" accusations and attacks on China, especially the constant smear campaign against the CPC.

"It also shows that the Chinese government is holding a very firm position with no fear of battling. During World War II, the country achieved victory because of the leadership of the CPC and the power of the people," Li told the Global Times..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand races to contact trace as coronavirus reappears

Thailand is racing ahead with contact tracing after detecting its first domestic coronavirus infection in over three months, health officials said on Friday, with tests conducted on nearly 200 people with possible exposure to the new case. ...

Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal

Police guarded a Lisbon court behind crowd barriers on Friday before the trial of Rui Pinto, whose Football Leaks website published a huge trove of documents exposing the multi-million dealings of European soccer clubs. The 31-year-old form...

Ishaan Khatter shares glimpse of first look test for 'Khaali Peeli'

Actor Ishaan Khatter who will next be seen essaying the role of a taxi driver in the upcoming film Khaali Peeli, on Friday dropped glimpses of his look test from the film and termed the role as one of my favourite characters so far. The Dh...

Soccer-Sanchez says he wanted Man Utd exit after one training session

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez has said he was ready to end his ill-fated spell at former club Manchester United after only one training session with the Premier League side. United had signed Chile international Sanchez in January 2018...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020