Chhattisgarh CM seeks Centre's help to eradicate Naxals

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing for the Centre's cooperation in implementing the state government's plan to eradicate Naxals. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), demands were made for the better execution of the state's anti-Naxal programme and installation of mobile towers with the deployment of additional battalions of CRPF in the Naxalite-affected area.

"In his letter, the CM said that the state government has adopted a three-dimensional program-- Trust-Development-Security-- making all possible efforts to win the trust of the people of Naxal-affected regions and taking forward the development work to create a safe environment. He said that the efforts have shown positive results," the statement said. "The Union Ministry had allocated seven additional CRPF battalions for Chhattisgarh in 2018. It was decided that these would be deployed in the worst-affected Naxal-hit south Bastar district of Sukma and Bijapur for the effective implementation of anti-Naxal activities and developmental projects. In the selected locations, the amount has been disbursed for setting up of battalion headquarters and work has also been completed at most of the locations. He said that it has been learnt that 10 CRPF battalions have been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. In this case, providing the seven allocated battalions to Chhattisgarh immediately will help in effective implementation of anti-Naxal movement," the statement quoted the Chief Minister.

Baghel was further quoted as saying that 1,028 mobile towers were sanctioned for the increase of the telecom facility in Naxal-affected districts, for which locations were selected and sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The towers are likely to be established soon and would benefit the common people as well as the security forces. In the letter, the Chief Minister also requested the organisation of a special recruitment rally by the army for the youth of Bastar and talked about the formation of an additional Bastaria battalion of the Central Armed Police Forces, through which the local youths can get employment as well as get better results on the Naxalite front.

"The Chief Minister has also pressed for the consideration of the construction of roads with pre-fabricated technology, bridge culvert and advanced technology in Bastar division, so that high-quality construction work can be done in a short time. He expressed hope for cooperation by the Home Minister so as to get a decisive edge to free Chhatisgarh of the Naxal problem," the statement added. (ANI)