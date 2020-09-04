Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh CM seeks Centre's help to eradicate Naxals

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing for the Centre's cooperation in implementing the state government's plan to eradicate Naxals.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:24 IST
Chhattisgarh CM seeks Centre's help to eradicate Naxals
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing for the Centre's cooperation in implementing the state government's plan to eradicate Naxals. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), demands were made for the better execution of the state's anti-Naxal programme and installation of mobile towers with the deployment of additional battalions of CRPF in the Naxalite-affected area.

"In his letter, the CM said that the state government has adopted a three-dimensional program-- Trust-Development-Security-- making all possible efforts to win the trust of the people of Naxal-affected regions and taking forward the development work to create a safe environment. He said that the efforts have shown positive results," the statement said. "The Union Ministry had allocated seven additional CRPF battalions for Chhattisgarh in 2018. It was decided that these would be deployed in the worst-affected Naxal-hit south Bastar district of Sukma and Bijapur for the effective implementation of anti-Naxal activities and developmental projects. In the selected locations, the amount has been disbursed for setting up of battalion headquarters and work has also been completed at most of the locations. He said that it has been learnt that 10 CRPF battalions have been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. In this case, providing the seven allocated battalions to Chhattisgarh immediately will help in effective implementation of anti-Naxal movement," the statement quoted the Chief Minister.

Baghel was further quoted as saying that 1,028 mobile towers were sanctioned for the increase of the telecom facility in Naxal-affected districts, for which locations were selected and sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The towers are likely to be established soon and would benefit the common people as well as the security forces. In the letter, the Chief Minister also requested the organisation of a special recruitment rally by the army for the youth of Bastar and talked about the formation of an additional Bastaria battalion of the Central Armed Police Forces, through which the local youths can get employment as well as get better results on the Naxalite front.

"The Chief Minister has also pressed for the consideration of the construction of roads with pre-fabricated technology, bridge culvert and advanced technology in Bastar division, so that high-quality construction work can be done in a short time. He expressed hope for cooperation by the Home Minister so as to get a decisive edge to free Chhatisgarh of the Naxal problem," the statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Exports, imports are showing positive trends: Goyal

The countrys exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last years levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Pi...

Russian police chief says no grounds for now to suspect crime in Navalny case - Ifax

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday he saw no grounds for now to suspect a crime was committed in the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.Germany, where Navalny is in a c...

IPL 13: Star India keen to rope in Harbhajan for commentary duties

By Baidurjo Bhose Chennai Super Kings CSK spinner Harbhajan Singhs decision to skip the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL has now taken a better turn with host broadcasters Star India showing interest to rope in the experienced ...

Tourism sector may lose 500 000 jobs without government’s intervention

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says without governments intervention, the tourism sector was on course to lose between 500 000 and 600 000 jobs.Kubayi-Ngubane said the past four months of lockdown have been very difficult for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020