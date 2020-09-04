Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commitment of IPS officers will inspire youth to join the service: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday conveyed his best wishes to IPS probationers on their Dikshant Parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) and expressed confidence that their commitment will inspire youth to join the service.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:43 IST
Commitment of IPS officers will inspire youth to join the service: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the video conference on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday conveyed his best wishes to IPS probationers on their Dikshant Parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) and expressed confidence that their commitment will inspire youth to join the service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers on their Dikshant Parade via video conferencing. Home Minister also virtually participated in the parade through video conferencing.

In a tweet, Shah said that Prime Minister's inspiring speech will surely boost the morale of our young officers and guide them on how to strengthen the police-public relations. "May they serve the nation with utmost dedication while ensuring its security and integrity. I am confident that their commitment towards service will inspire our youngsters to join the Indian Police Service," he said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishen Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also attended today's Dikshant Parade via video conferencing. According to an official release, the Union Home Minister had in October last addressed probationers of this batch during a formal interaction in New Delhi.

He had encouraged young IPS probationers to feel proud to be part of a service that is continuously working to ensure the safety and security of the people. The Home Minister had underlined that there is a need for bringing a positive change in the public perception about the police. 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers completed 42 weeks of their Basic Course Phase-I training at the academy.

They joined the academy on December 17, 2018 after completing their Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBS NAA), Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad with other services like IAS and IFS. During the Basic Course Training at SVP NPA, probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct cla...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. David Blaine pulls off high flying balloon Ascension stuntDaredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt on Wednesday, ascending nearly 25,000 feet 7,600 meters into the Arizon...

No-trade deal Brexit fears rise as talks stuck on state aid

The chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a trade deal have risen sharply as negotiations have been threatened by Londons insistence that it have full autonomy over its state aid plans, negotiators and diplomats said.The Uni...

Coalscam: Court orders to frame charges against Maharashtra based company, others

A Delhi court Friday framed charges against a Maharashtra-based company and three of its former office bearers for alleged cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy while seeking allocation of three state-based coal blocks in 2005. Special ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020