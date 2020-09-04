Commitment of IPS officers will inspire youth to join the service: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday conveyed his best wishes to IPS probationers on their Dikshant Parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) and expressed confidence that their commitment will inspire youth to join the service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers on their Dikshant Parade via video conferencing. Home Minister also virtually participated in the parade through video conferencing.

In a tweet, Shah said that Prime Minister's inspiring speech will surely boost the morale of our young officers and guide them on how to strengthen the police-public relations. "May they serve the nation with utmost dedication while ensuring its security and integrity. I am confident that their commitment towards service will inspire our youngsters to join the Indian Police Service," he said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishen Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also attended today's Dikshant Parade via video conferencing. According to an official release, the Union Home Minister had in October last addressed probationers of this batch during a formal interaction in New Delhi.

He had encouraged young IPS probationers to feel proud to be part of a service that is continuously working to ensure the safety and security of the people. The Home Minister had underlined that there is a need for bringing a positive change in the public perception about the police. 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers completed 42 weeks of their Basic Course Phase-I training at the academy.

They joined the academy on December 17, 2018 after completing their Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBS NAA), Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad with other services like IAS and IFS. During the Basic Course Training at SVP NPA, probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing. (ANI)