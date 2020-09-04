Left Menu
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visits CAW in Secunderabad, talks about national security

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on Friday visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW) in Secunderabad and talked about the emerging contours of national security.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:44 IST
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on Friday visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW) in Secunderabad and talked about the emerging contours of national security. He also emphasised upon the unique attributes of airpower and apprised the course officers about the progress being made in deliberations that are ongoing for creating integrated structures towards enhancing synergy in future warfighting.

During his visit to CAW, the CAS addressed officers from all the three Services undergoing the 44th Higher Air Command Course (HACC). He sensitized them about the emerging contours of National Security. He addressed officers from all the three Services undergoing the 44th Higher Air Command Course (HACC).

The Secunderabad based CAW with its origins dating back to 1959 is an IAF institution of higher learning, which conducts courses on Air Warfare for tri-service officers in an integrated manner.

