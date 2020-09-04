Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland likely to lose EU trade portfolio after Hogan resignation

Two senior officials echoed that view. The resignation of Hogan might therefore trigger a wider reshuffle in the EU executive, several sources said, with some mentioning Belgium's Didier Reynders, now Justice Commissioner, as a possible candidate for trade.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:11 IST
Ireland likely to lose EU trade portfolio after Hogan resignation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ireland is likely to lose the prestigious trade portfolio at the European Commission after Dublin pressured its representative in the EU executive Phil Hogan to resign over his failure to adhere to COVID-19 pandemic safety rules, officials and diplomats said. "There seems to be a growing consensus that Ireland will not get the trade portfolio again," one senior EU diplomat said. Two senior officials echoed that view.

The resignation of Hogan might therefore trigger a wider reshuffle in the EU executive, several sources said, with some mentioning Belgium's Didier Reynders, now Justice Commissioner, as a possible candidate for trade. Trade matters are now handled on a temporary basis by Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis who already has a large dossier which includes financial regulation, banking, capital markets and euro zone issues.

Some officials said he might also take over trade for good if some of his current responsibilities were taken by someone else. The portfolio has gained in importance in recent years because of global trade tensions between China and the United States, the EU's own problems in trade relations with Washington and Beijing, as well as Brexit.

The EU executive is formed of one commissioner from each of the 27 member countries. Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has encouraged countries to propose two candidates - a man and a woman - so that she can choose from them and maintain a gender balance. She also assigns each commissioner a portfolio. Ireland is expected to announce its nominees soon. Officials in Brussels have mentioned European Parliament Vice President Mairead McGuinness and EU lawmaker Frances Fitzgerald as possible candidates. An Irish government source also named Andrew McDowell, who finished a term as a vice president at the European Investment Bank this week.

EU officials said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, initially mentioned as a possible front-runner, was less likely to put his own name forward given the expected downgrade of Ireland's portfolio.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization does not expect there to be widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokeswoman said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.DE...

Ashraf, who repaired bats for Tendulkar, tests positive for COVID-19

Bat-maker Ashraf Chaudhary, who has repaired bats for the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in suburban Andheri. Ashraf Chacha, as he is popularly k...

Sandalwood Drug scandal: CCB raids actress Ragini Dwivedi's

The Central Crime Branch CCB of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, carried out searches at actress Ragini Dwivedis residence here on Friday morning, police sources said. She was taken to the CCB office...

Ireland to nominate MEP McGuinness, EIB's McDowell for EU Commission

Ireland is to name Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as candidates to replace Phil Hogan as the countrys representative on the European Commission following its trade chiefs resignation last week, a government source said.McGuinness is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020