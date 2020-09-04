Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana police arrest three criminals, recover arms, ammunition

He had been declared as a proclaimed offender by a court after two cases of murder attempt, he said. Initial investigation revealed that they were in Kaithal to commit murders in the area, the spokesperson said, adding that the weapons were kept in the car, which did not have a number plate.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:24 IST
Haryana police arrest three criminals, recover arms, ammunition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three criminals, including one who was on the most-wanted list of the Haryana Police, were arrested from Kaithal district of the state, an official said on Friday. Six pistols, 55 cartridges and a car were seized after their arrest, a police spokesperson said here.

Those arrested have been identified as Jitendra alias Jackie, a resident of Bizana village, Anit alias Nitin of Bhana in Kaithal and Rampal alias Monu of Rahra in Karnal, he said. With their arrest, police have succeeded in preventing two potential murders, the spokesperson said. They are named in a number of cases, including one related to a Rs 50 lakh extortion bid, he said. Jackie, who was on the most-wanted list, carried a reward of Rs 25,000, the spokesperson said, adding that he was wanted in half-a-dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder. He had been declared as a proclaimed offender by a court after two cases of murder attempt, he said.

Initial investigation revealed that they were in Kaithal to commit murders in the area, the spokesperson said, adding that the weapons were kept in the car, which did not have a number plate. Police received information that they were roaming in an area in the car. A team of the Crime Investigation Agency set up a barricade near Chakuldana More in Ramthali in Kaithal and signalled the car to stop for checking, he said. On seeing the police team, the driver tried to escape by taking a sudden turn. Police arrested the three after a three-kilometre chase, the spokesperson said.

"During the preliminary interrogation, Jackie confessed to plotting the killing of a person in his native village over a property dispute," he said. After registration of a case, all the accused were produced before a court which sent them in four days police custody for further interrogation, the spokesperosn said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set to open higher as falling jobless rate offsets tech slide

The SP 500 was set for a higher open on Friday following a brutal selloff in the previous session as a drop in the unemployment rate offset a slide in technology stocks, while investors remained cautious about a patchy economic recovery. No...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization does not expect there to be widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokeswoman said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.DE...

Ashraf, who repaired bats for Tendulkar, tests positive for COVID-19

Bat-maker Ashraf Chaudhary, who has repaired bats for the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in suburban Andheri. Ashraf Chacha, as he is popularly k...

Sandalwood Drug scandal: CCB raids actress Ragini Dwivedi's

The Central Crime Branch CCB of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, carried out searches at actress Ragini Dwivedis residence here on Friday morning, police sources said. She was taken to the CCB office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020