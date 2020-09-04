Haryana police arrest three criminals, recover arms, ammunition

Three criminals, including one who was on the most-wanted list of the Haryana Police, were arrested from Kaithal district of the state, an official said on Friday. Six pistols, 55 cartridges and a car were seized after their arrest, a police spokesperson said here.

Those arrested have been identified as Jitendra alias Jackie, a resident of Bizana village, Anit alias Nitin of Bhana in Kaithal and Rampal alias Monu of Rahra in Karnal, he said. With their arrest, police have succeeded in preventing two potential murders, the spokesperson said. They are named in a number of cases, including one related to a Rs 50 lakh extortion bid, he said. Jackie, who was on the most-wanted list, carried a reward of Rs 25,000, the spokesperson said, adding that he was wanted in half-a-dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder. He had been declared as a proclaimed offender by a court after two cases of murder attempt, he said.

Initial investigation revealed that they were in Kaithal to commit murders in the area, the spokesperson said, adding that the weapons were kept in the car, which did not have a number plate. Police received information that they were roaming in an area in the car. A team of the Crime Investigation Agency set up a barricade near Chakuldana More in Ramthali in Kaithal and signalled the car to stop for checking, he said. On seeing the police team, the driver tried to escape by taking a sudden turn. Police arrested the three after a three-kilometre chase, the spokesperson said.

"During the preliminary interrogation, Jackie confessed to plotting the killing of a person in his native village over a property dispute," he said. After registration of a case, all the accused were produced before a court which sent them in four days police custody for further interrogation, the spokesperosn said.