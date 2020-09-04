Kerala CM calls meeting of MPs on Sept 7
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting of MPs ahead of the Parliament session on September 7 at 10 am via video conference, said Chief Minister's Office (CMO).ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:56 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting of MPs ahead of the Parliament session on September 7 at 10 am via video conference, said Chief Minister's Office (CMO). This is a usual practice that Chief Minister calls a meeting of MP's to discuss issues related to states which have to be raised in the parliament.
This time state has many issues like COVID-19 cases increasing. Yesterday while addressing the media Chief Minister said that state is expecting a surge by October last week. Another issue is related to GST. Kerala Government is asking the centre to give GST compensation.
Kerala has 20 parliament seats out of which 19 MPs are from UDF. Ruling front LDF has only 1 representative from Kerala. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also representing a parliamentary constituency from Wayanad. (ANI)
