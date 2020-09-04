Left Menu
Thai protesters tie white ribbons at prison for activists

Thai protesters tied white ribbons to the gate of a prison in Bangkok on Friday to call for the release of two activists whose bail was revoked as they face charges over anti-government demonstrations. Rights lawyer Anon Nampa, 36, and student activist Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, 24, were sent to the Bangkok Remand Prison on Thursday after the court said political activities since their Aug. 8 release breached their bail conditions.

Rights lawyer Anon Nampa, 36, and student activist Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, 24, were sent to the Bangkok Remand Prison on Thursday after the court said political activities since their Aug. 8 release breached their bail conditions. Around 100 protesters gathered at the prison.

“We are tying white ribbons to demand justice for our friends who face political prosecution,” said Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, leader of the Free People Movement. “Not just Anon and Mike, but there are others who face injustice and there are many who are being charged just for speaking the truth.”

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Demonstrators have taken to Thailand’s streets since mid-July to call for the removal of the government of 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha after a disputed election last year. Prayuth says the vote was fair.

Anon and Panupong are among more than a dozen demonstrators charged recently with inciting unrest and breaching regulations that ban public gatherings, after they took part in a rally on July 18. Anon also made a taboo-breaking speech on Aug. 3 in which he called for reforms to the powerful monarchy. He faces additional charges over that protest. (Additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Giles Elgood)

