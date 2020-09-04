Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court order to clear Delhi's railway slums will cause 'great distress', activists warn

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Sept 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's top court has ordered the demolition of tens of thousands of shacks alongside railway tracks in Delhi, a move that housing campaigners said could plunge nearly 230,000 poor residents into even deeper poverty. The Supreme Court, ruling in response to an affidavit filed by state-run Indian Railways, said 48,000 shacks should be pulled down in phases, setting a three-month deadline for the destruction of those in so-called "safety zones".

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:20 IST
Court order to clear Delhi's railway slums will cause 'great distress', activists warn

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Sept 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's top court has ordered the demolition of tens of thousands of shacks alongside railway tracks in Delhi, a move that housing campaigners said could plunge nearly 230,000 poor residents into even deeper poverty.

The Supreme Court, ruling in response to an affidavit filed by state-run Indian Railways, said 48,000 shacks should be pulled down in phases, setting a three-month deadline for the destruction of those in so-called "safety zones". "No interference, political or otherwise, should be there and no court shall grant any stay with respect to removal of the encroachments," the judges said in this week's order, which did not mention any plans for rehousing residents.

Officials at Indian Railways were not immediately available for comment on the court's ruling in the pollution-focused case, which housing rights activists said would trigger further hardship and homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic. "Every time you demolish a jhuggi (slum), every time you evict people, you are literally pushing them into poverty and destitution," said Choudhary A. Z. Kabir of the Human Rights Law Network.

He said that without rehousing, "great distress" would be caused to families that are already at risk due to COVID-19, which is spreading faster in India than anywhere else in the world. "On the one hand you're telling me to remain indoors, on the other hand you're demolishing my house," Kabir said.

The pandemic and strict months-long lockdown have left millions of people jobless in the world's second most-populous country, exacerbating the poor's access to food, healthcare and housing. Kabir said he was helping the slum dwellers and filing an application to the Supreme Court for all their representatives to be added as a party in the case, urging the court to consider their arguments and modify its order accordingly.

He said the original order was passed without giving the "affected parties" prior notice. 'EQUATED WITH GARBAGE'

Campaigners also expressed concern that the Supreme Court's order might violate a 2019 Delhi High Court ruling that said forced and unannounced evictions of slum dwellers on railway land without consultations or resettlement plans were illegal. The United Nations has called housing the "front line defence against the coronavirus".

But at least 20,000 Indians were evicted from their homes between March 16 and July 31 despite court orders banning evictions during lockdown, according to a report published by the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) last month. Elsewhere in the world, bans on eviction are ending as lockdown restrictions ease, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes.

Shivani Chaudhry, executive director of the Delhi-based HLRN, said this week's order was surprising because the case was concerned with pollution rather than housing. "It's also an issue of concern that housing of the poor is equated with garbage and all low-income communities are blamed for pollution without substantive evidence," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

She urged the government to carry out a thorough survey to determine how many people live within "safety zones" alongside railway tracks, hold extensive consultations with the affected communities and develop an adequate rehousing plan. "Given the pandemic, the court should consider extending the timeframe for implementation of the order and issue directives for adequate rehabilitation before anyone is removed," she said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium training camp

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national teams training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches. The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details....

Karnataka reports 9,280 new COVI-19 cases, 116 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported a spike of 9,280 new cases of COVID-19 and 116 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3,79,486 and death toll to 6,170, the health department said. The day also saw 6,161 patients getting d...

AP adds 10K plus COVID-19 cases; Tally zooms to 4.76 lakh

The virulent spread of coronavirus saw Andhra Pradesh adding over 1.04 lakh fresh cases since August 26 as the state reported more than 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row on Friday. The infection positivity rate rocketed to 12.02 per c...

Maruti CEO Kenichi Ayukawa takes over as SIAM President

Auto industry body SIAM on Friday said its members have elected Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa as its new president for a two-year term. The executive committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM, the apex body of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020