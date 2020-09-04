Left Menu
Sandalwood drug scandal:actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, on Friday arrested film actress Ragini Dwivedi along with two more persons, police said. "Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement. Besides, the actress, two people named Rahul and Viren Khanna were arrested, it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:27 IST
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, on Friday arrested film actress Ragini Dwivedi along with two more persons, police said. "Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

Besides, the actress, two people named Rahul and Viren Khanna were arrested, it said. Police had arrested another person,K Ravishankar on Thursday.

With this four people have been arrested in the case. The CCB had earlier carried out searches at Ragini Dwivedi's residence here this morning, police sources said.

She was taken to the CCB office in the afternoon and was questioned in connection with the drug case. Later, in the evening she was arrested and taken into custody, the sources added.

The CCB intensified its investigation into a drugs haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as "Sandalwood".PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

