Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA allows extension in special visa to 410 Hindu refugees stranded in Pakistan

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:33 IST
MHA allows extension in special visa to 410 Hindu refugees stranded in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday gave consent for an extension in a special category visa that had expired for 410 Hindu refugees left stranded in Pakistan. The MHA made the submission before the Jodhpur Bench of Rajasthan High Court during a hearing of a petition regarding issues and problems of refugees from Pakistan.

This comes as a major relief for the immigrants who were staying in India on long-term visa (LTV) and had gone to the neighbouring nation for a short trip on the special NORI visa before the national coronovirus-induced lockdown was first imposed in March this year. The NORI visa allows LTV holders with no Indian citizenship to travel to Pakistan and return within 60 days.

"Due to the lockdown, the 410 people got stranded there as the visa period of 60 days expired", said Hindu Singh Sodha, President of Seemant Lok Sangathan, a welfare organisation for such refugees. During the previous hearing on August 19, the high court was apprised of the plight of stranded NORI visa holders in Pakistan and had sought a reply from the the Centre about helping them come to India.

The MHA, in its reply to the court through its counsel, said, "It has been decided that return visa in respect of such LTV holding Pakistani nationals, who had gone to Pakistan on NORI visa before the lockdown and stranded there due to travel restrictions, may be treated as deemed extended for a period up to 15 days from the date on which travel restrictions from Pakistan to India are lifted by the GoI". The extension of the NORI visa will help the stranded immigrants to register with the High Commission of India (HCI) in Islamabad with all supporting documents that would enable the MHA to take up the matter with security agencies.

The HCI in Islamabad will have to intimate the MHA with the names and particulars of all such Pakistani nationals, who register with them for return visa extension. The visa extension will be stamped on their passports at Attari border in Punjab on their arrival, where they will be tested for coronavirus after entering India.

The issue had hit the headlines in July when one such Hindu refugee, Janta Mali, had gone to visit her ailing mother in Mirpur Khas, Pakistan in February on NORI visa with her husband and children, but was not allowed to return later due to the expiry of her visa. She got stranded there while her husband and children, who are Indian citizens, travelled back to India. Two shuttle services were rolled out after lifting of lockdown curbs for the return of the immigrants in July, but these 410 refugees had been left out due to expiry of their visa period.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Cong to file review petition against SC order on removal of slums along rail tracks in city

The Delhi Congress will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts order to remove slum clusters along railway tracks in the city, as it will affect over 10 lakh people, the partys Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said on Friday. The Supr...

Anti-Naxal ops to be stepped up post monsoon: C'garh DGP

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DGP DM Awasthi on Friday said anti-Naxal operations will be intensified in the state in the next three months after the end of monsoon. While addressing a meeting of State Level Coordination Committee...

CG deploys ships, aircraft on SAR to tackle oil tanker fire

The Indian Coast Guard on Friday said two explosions were heard near the seat of fire in a crude-laden ship bound for India, after it burst into flames onThursday off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, as it pressed its various assets for fire...

Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium training camp

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national teams training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches. The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020