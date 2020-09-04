Pune: Anti-narcotics team arrests South African national with 55 grams cocaine
Anti-Narcotics east team of Pune crime branch on Friday arrested a 27-year-old South African national James Hillary Assie in possession of 55 grams of cocaine worth Rs 3,30,000.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:44 IST
Anti-Narcotics east team of Pune crime branch on Friday arrested a 27-year-old South African national James Hillary Assie in possession of 55 grams of cocaine worth Rs 3,30,000.
As per Maharashtra police, they received a tip-off that a person identified as South African national James Hillary Assie was supposed to sell cocaine at a secret place in Pune's Kondhwa, and accordingly, a trap was set to arrest him.
"A case has been registered against him at Kondhwa police station under section 8(c), 21(b), 22(b) of NDPS act. Further investigation underway," said the police. (ANI)
