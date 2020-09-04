Gujarat consumer redressal body gets new chief

Former Gujarat High Court judge Justice (retd) VP Patel was appointed the new chairperson of the Gujarat Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. He was appointed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in consultation with the High Court and has assumed charge, a state government release said.

Rupani also took into consideration representations of NGOs and lawyers working in the consumer rights domain, said the release. The appointment would reduce pending cases and speed up the legal process for ensuring justice to consumers, the release added.