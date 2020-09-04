Left Menu
Pay salaries to contract lecturers equal to that of govt employees: BJP's Vishnuvardhan Reddy writes letter to Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy in a letter to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy demanded that the contract lecturers should be paid salaries equal to that of the government employees and to pay exgratia of Rs 50 lakhs to six contract lecturers who died due to financial problems in past five months.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that "You have promised to the contract lecturers to resolve their problems, provide them with salaries equal to that of the government employees. After coming to power, you made the salaries of government junior college lecturers as Rs 37,100 and government degree lecturers as Rs 40,000."

"But today as many as 4,414 lecturers are suffering due to no salaries for the past five months. Both junior and degree college lecturers are not paid salaries. Unable to bear the financial problems, six persons have committed suicides. The contract lecturers have no source of income other than their salaries. It is painful that 6 of them have committed suicide due to financial problems," he added. Vishnuvardhan further accused the Chief Minister's party of propagating that the welfare pensions are being handed over to the beneficiaries through village volunteers.

"These middle-class employees have no other source of income. How the families of those lecturers will survive? They are almost 15,000 people along with family members," he questioned. He further said that the Chief Minister should safeguard those who need financial aid. He also asked Chief Minister Reddy to resolve other issues until then. "We further request you to inquire about the six teachers who have died, and provide Rs 50 lakhs ex gratia to their families of the deceased," he said. (ANI)

