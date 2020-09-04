Sushant case: NCB to soon arrest Showik, Miranda

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said it will soon arrest Showik Chakraborty, brother of main accused Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. The questioning of the two is in the last stages and they are expected to be placed under arrest in the next few hours, they said.

NCB sleuths, accompanied by police officials, raided the residence of Showik Chakraborty in Santa Cruz (West) and Miranda's house in suburban Andheri (West) from 6:30 am. Showik lives with sister Rhea. Both Showik Chakraborty and Miranda, who is Rajput's house manager, were handed over the summons to join the investigation during the search, the officials said. "They have intended to go along (with the search team) due to media presence," an officer said.

They were later brought to the agency's zonal office in the Ballard Estate area.