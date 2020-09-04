Youth accused of raping 34-year-old woman

Hyderabad, Sept 4 (PTI): A 19-year-old youth has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman by promising to marrying her, police said on Friday. The woman lodged a police complaint on September 2 stating that the teenager had befriended her, saying he will wed her.

Later, he invited her to a rented room six months ago, where he forcibly had sex with her, the police said. Following this, the youth refused to tie the knot and threatened her of dire consequences if she insisted on marriage. This made the woman file the complaint, they said.

A case has been registered against the youth and an investigation has begun, they added..