Army Chief concludes his two-day visit to Leh, urges all ranks to remain vigilant

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane concluded a two-day visit to Leh amid border standoff with China on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:13 IST
Army Chief MM Naravane with jawans during his visit to Leh. Image Credit: ANI

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane concluded a two-day visit to Leh amid border standoff with China on Friday. As per an official release, Naravane took a firsthand review of logistics infrastructure at a forward base during his visit to eastern Ladakh on Thursday. He urged all ranks to remain vigilant.

"The COAS interacted with soldiers and local commanders deployed in difficult High Altitude forward areas. He appreciated their high morale and standards of professionalism exhibited by the units in safeguarding own territorial integrity. The COAS urged all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness," the release said. Later, at Leh, Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and Lt General Harinder Singh, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps briefed him on the state of operational preparedness and on the logistics arrangements for the sustenance of forces in winters.

The situation with China has been tensed and India is continuously engaging with them at the military and diplomatic level, said Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday, who is visiting Ladakh to review the situation amid the ongoing border tension. "Situation has been little tensed for the last two to three months. We have been continuously engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level. These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future as well. We are very sure that through this medium of talks, whatever differences we have, will be resolved and we will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests," Naravane told ANI in an exclusive interview.

He underscored that the morale of the jawans present in the region is high and they are prepared to deal with any situation. "I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs (Junior Commissioned Officer) and took stock of preparedness. I took a first-hand situation on the ground. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," Naravane said.

On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh. India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far. (ANI)

