Man, on way to load cash in ATMs, shot dead; Rs 1.15cr looted

A man was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday, police said. Arambam Ranjan Meitei (37), employed with an agency that has been appointed by the State Bank of India (SBI) to load cash in its ATMs, was shot dead outside the bank's Churachandpur main branch around 11 am, they said.

The incident happened when he was on the way to load cash in 16 ATMs in the district, police said. The armed men, who are yet to be identified, shot him from a close range, snatched the money and fled from the spot, they said.

Meitei, a resident of Zoveng Khuga Tampak, was first taken to the Churachandpur District Hospital and from there he was shifted to the Shija Hospital in Imphal in the afternoon for better treatment, they added. He succumbed to the injuries a few hours later, a spokesperson of the Shija Hospital told PTI.

Police said the matter is being investigated and a hunt is on to nab those behind the incident. Some suspects have been held for questioning, police sources said.