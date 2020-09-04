Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth accused of raping 34-year-old woman

(eds: correcting word in para-1) Hyderabad, Sept 4 (PTI): A 19-year-old youth has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman by promising to marry her, police said on Friday. This made the woman file the complaint, they said. A case has been registered against the youth and an investigation has begun, they added..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:13 IST
Youth accused of raping 34-year-old woman

(eds: correcting word in para-1) Hyderabad, Sept 4 (PTI): A 19-year-old youth has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman by promising to marry her, police said on Friday. The woman lodged a police complaint on September 2 stating that the teenager had befriended her, saying he will wed her.

Later, he invited her to a rented room six months ago, where he forcibly had sex with her, the police said. Following this, the youth refused to tie the knot and threatened her of dire consequences if she insisted on marriage. This made the woman file the complaint, they said.

A case has been registered against the youth and an investigation has begun, they added..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

About 10 Malian soldiers killed in militant attack, army says

Militants killed around 10 Malian soldiers on Thursday near the west-central town of Guire, the army said, the deadliest such attack against the armed forces since an Aug. 18 military coup.International powers fear the ousting of President ...

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in U'khand, infection tally reaches 23,011

Uttarakhand on Friday reported 831 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths. With this, the states COVID-19 tally has reached 23,011 and the death toll mounted to 312, a state health department bulletin said.Seven deaths were reported from A...

Spike in coronavirus cases in Gaza worries main U.N. aid group

Gaza has reported hundreds of coronavirus infections since the first case emerged in the general population last week, and a U.N. aid group warned that a lack of key medical items including ventilators could make it hard to treat the diseas...

Bihar elections, 65 pending bypolls to be held around same time: EC

The pending by-elections to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats spread across 15 states and the Bihar assembly polls will be held around the same time, the Election Commission EC said on Friday. The term of the 243-member Bihar assembly end...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020