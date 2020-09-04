Six booked for murder of farmers' union member in Greater Noida
Pradeep was allegedly shot by a man identified as Lawrence, and the district police on Friday announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest, DCP Singh added. Altogether six people, including Lawrence, have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 147, 148 and 149 (all related to rioting), the police said, adding further investigation is underway.PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:41 IST
A 28-year-old member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, following which six people have been booked, police said on Friday. The body of Pradeep was found along the Bulandshahr-Jewar highway on Wednesday, and it is suspected that he was killed over a personal rivalry with the accused, they said.
"He was a resident of Neemka village in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. After an alert was received that the man had been shot by the accused, he was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. Pradeep was allegedly shot by a man identified as Lawrence, and the district police on Friday announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest, DCP Singh added.
Altogether six people, including Lawrence, have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 147, 148 and 149 (all related to rioting), the police said, adding further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, a police force was deployed at Neemka, with the DCP also on the ground to assess the situation which had grown tense after the death of Pradeep, the police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Bharatiya Kisan Union
- Greater Noida
- Jewar
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
ALSO READ
High alert in Uttar Pradesh after ISIS operative arrested from Delhi
Uttar Pradesh on high alert after ISIS suspect caught in Delhi with explosives
5,375 COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh
Start-ups to soon start getting capital from Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund
Uttar Pradesh records 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,684 new cases