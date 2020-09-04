Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: 5 found dead after shooting in Ontario home

“Then a woman screamed and there were two shots after that.” Gibson said she had known the family in the house for around 20 years.

PTI | Oshawa | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:51 IST
Police: 5 found dead after shooting in Ontario home
Representative Image Image Copyright: Flickr

Police said five people were found dead and another with serious injuries following an early morning shooting Friday in a home east of Toronto. A spokesman said multiple calls came in around 1:20 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots from a home in Oshawa, Ontario.

Constable George Tudos said four of the deceased are believed to be men and one of them is believed to be a woman, but added that police are waiting for the coroner to confirm ages. Tudos said officers also found another woman in the house with a gunshot wound and she was sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham police said in a statement that the suspected shooter is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no other suspects are outstanding. Police initially believed there were four people dead and one injured, but later updated that another person had died.

Tudus told reporters that police were waiting for the homicide team to arrive to get a better understanding of what happened. Carol Gibson, who lives down the street from the crime scene, said she was startled awake by the incident.

"The first shot woke me up, and then I heard about four or five more after that,″ Gibson said. "Then a woman screamed and there were two shots after that." Gibson said she had known the family in the house for around 20 years. "They were a family that cared for each other quite a bit," said Gibson. "If they weren't playing baseball, hockey or shooting hoops on the driveway, they were out raking leaves and they did it as a family. A very caring family.″ Rob Mitchell, another neighbour, described them as kind and outgoing.

"They are very very involved with their kids and what they are doing in the community. It definitely doesn't make any sense at all," Mitchell told CBC news.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest in Pakistan over reprinting of Mohammad cartoons in France

Tens of thousands of people protested across Pakistan on Friday against French magazine Charlie Hebdos reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad, chanting Death to France and calling for boycotts of French products. Decapitation i...

U.S. says conveyed 'grave concern' to Russia over Navalny case

The United States on Friday conveyed its grave concern to Russia about a German government finding that opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent, the U.S. State Department said.In a meeting in Washin...

PEC set to be upgraded to technical university

The Pondicherry Engineering College PEC will become a technical university from Saturday following an order issued by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. She issued an order on Friday declaring that the Puducherry Technological University Act 2019 will...

Goyal asks auto firms to reduce royalty payments to their parent companies

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday asked automobile companies present in India to reduce royalty payments to their parent firms as it would help them to sail through the crisis easily. The minister said this while address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020