Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 districts across 5 states exhibiting high COVID-19 caseload and fatality, Centre directs to bring mortality below 1 pc

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday directed the authorities in 15 districts of five states-- Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to proactively curb the chain of coronavirus transmission and bring mortality below 1 percent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:38 IST
15 districts across 5 states exhibiting high COVID-19 caseload and fatality, Centre directs to bring mortality below 1 pc
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday directed the authorities in 15 districts of five states-- Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to proactively curb the chain of coronavirus transmission and bring mortality below 1 percent. These 15 districts comprise of Chittoor, Prakasam, Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar.

Bhushan held a review meeting through video conference (VC) with the Health Secretaries of 15 districts across the five states as these areas are exhibiting higher active caseload, fatality rates and a surge in the COVID cases for the past four weeks. "The Union Secretary shared the overall status and performance of the districts on the key parameters of testing, positivity, case fatality etc., focusing on the need of continuing containment measures, increasing testing, effective clinical management of patients," stated government release.

Bhushan advised States and districts to limit and break the spread of the infection by implementing stringent containment measures and following social distancing measures, strict perimeter control, and active house-to-house case search. He asked the state government to do early identification by ramping up testing across the districts, optional utilization of RT-PCR testing capacity and use of Rapid Antigen Tests as a screening test in hotspots and densely populated areas.

"Effective monitoring of home isolation cases and early hospitalization in case of disease progression should be done especially in cases of the co-morbid and elderly population," the release read. Hospitals have to follow effective infection control measures to safeguard healthcare workers from contracting the infection while district collectors have to prepare and update district-specific plans to continue their efforts to manage the pandemic with the same rigour, said the government official.

State Health Secretaries provided an in-depth analysis on the current status of COVID-19 in these 15 districts covering aspects of containment measures, contact tracing, surveillance activities, facility-wise case fatality rates, trends in terms of weekly new cases and deaths, etc. and shared their detailed roadmaps and action plans for the next one month. Granularities in terms of split of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests conducted in the district, re-testing percentage of symptomatic negatives from Antigen tests, testing lab utilization, home isolation status, hospitalization status and bed occupancies of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator etc., were also shared with the Centre. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Former champion Osaka survives scare to reach last 16 in New York

Former champion Naomi Osaka survived a third-round scare before grinding out a 6-3 6-74 6-2 victory over Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open on Friday. The Japanese fourth seed looked out of sorts in the s...

Doping-WADA to look at new sanctions after U.S. threat to pull funding

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it will consider amending rules to punish stakeholders who withdraw funding after the United States threatened to pull its contributions unless reforms it demands are met. The WADA executive ...

Sushant case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, officials said. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-ol...

Soccer-Milan sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz on loan

AC Milan have signed attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz from La Liga champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan, the Serie A club said on Friday. The 21-year-old Spaniard scored twice in 21 games in all competitions for Real after his arriva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020