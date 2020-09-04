Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 10 Malian soldiers killed in attack near Mauritania

At least 10 Malian soldiers have been killed in a night-time attack by Islamic extremists in the country's west near its border with Mauritania, the Malian army said Friday.

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:58 IST
At least 10 Malian soldiers killed in attack near Mauritania
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

At least 10 Malian soldiers have been killed in a night-time attack by Islamic extremists in the country's west near its border with Mauritania, the Malian army said Friday. It was the largest attack on the military since it staged a coup d'etat on Aug. 18.

The Malian Army mission in Guire suffered deaths, injuries and material damage in the attack on Thursday, according to the Malian military's Twitter account. "Reinforcements have been dispatched there," it said. The attack comes as Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Malian president ousted in the military coup, has been moved to his residence after hospitalization at a private clinic under the tight security of the junta, according to family members who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak about the situation. The 75-year-old's health condition was not immediately known and it is unclear if he will be evacuated abroad, though leaders of the junta have said that they are open to whatever treatment he needs to get, even if in another country.

The junta, which calls itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, is now running Mali under the leadership of Col. Assimi Goita. They have proposed taking three years to set up a transition to civilian rule. The country's longtime political opposition, international community and West African regional bloc are demanding the junta speed up that transition.

The regional bloc known as ECOWAS already has cut financial flows to Mali, and neighbouring countries have closed their borders in a bid to step up pressure on the coup leaders. The international community has expressed alarm over the coup, fearing that the political vacuum could allow Islamic extremists to expand their reach. A similar coup in 2012 led to the militants overtaking major towns in the north where they implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, amputating the hands of those charged with theft.

A French-led military operation in 2013 ousted the extremists from power but the Malian military and its partners have faced an insurgency ever since. There are concerns that the new political upheaval could erode what gains have been made in the fight to stabilize Mali.

Attacks on the army continue, including one last week four soldiers were killed and 12 others wounded in an ambush on an anti-poaching unit by insurgents in central Mali about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Konna, the military said.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Former champion Osaka survives scare to reach last 16 in New York

Former champion Naomi Osaka survived a third-round scare before grinding out a 6-3 6-74 6-2 victory over Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open on Friday. The Japanese fourth seed looked out of sorts in the s...

Doping-WADA to look at new sanctions after U.S. threat to pull funding

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it will consider amending rules to punish stakeholders who withdraw funding after the United States threatened to pull its contributions unless reforms it demands are met. The WADA executive ...

Sushant case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, officials said. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-ol...

Soccer-Milan sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz on loan

AC Milan have signed attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz from La Liga champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan, the Serie A club said on Friday. The 21-year-old Spaniard scored twice in 21 games in all competitions for Real after his arriva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020