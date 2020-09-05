Left Menu
Development News Edition

A month after migrant rescue, tanker off Malta awaits port

But despite weeks of contacts between Maltese authorities and company representatives, the 186-meter-long (610-foot) vessel remains stuck in international waters 17 miles off the small island nation with no solution in sight, Maersk Tankers said. Malta, like Italy, often balks at taking in rescued migrants, insisting that other EU nations should share the burden of caring for people rescued in the central Mediterranean, especially since many of the trafficked migrants want to reach northern Europe.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 05-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 10:57 IST
A month after migrant rescue, tanker off Malta awaits port

A month after it rescued migrants in the Mediterranean at Malta's request, a Danish-flagged chemical tanker awaited at sea Friday with low supplies and its passengers so despairing of ever making landfall that they say they feel like jumping into the sea. The Maersk Etienne rescued 27 migrants, including a pregnant woman and a child, from a flimsy fishing boat just before it sank in the central Mediterranean.

Its owners, Maersk Tankers, said food and fresh water are running low. But despite weeks of contacts between Maltese authorities and company representatives, the 186-meter-long (610-foot) vessel remains stuck in international waters 17 miles off the small island nation with no solution in sight, Maersk Tankers said.

Malta, like Italy, often balks at taking in rescued migrants, insisting that other EU nations should share the burden of caring for people rescued in the central Mediterranean, especially since many of the trafficked migrants want to reach northern Europe. The hardline positions have triggered other standoffs in the central Mediterranean, but this is one of the longest — and it's not over yet.

What's more, the Etienne's plight could make other cargo ships reluctant to rescue migrants, even though the law of the sea requires them to save lives when possible. Malta had asked the tanker to rescue the migrants on August 4.

"We still don't have any sight to a clear solution, there is no timeline, and that is adding to the frustration,'' Tommy Thomassen, the company's chief technical officer, said in a phone interview. The migrants were given blankets by the 21-member crew and have been sleeping on makeshift beds in the stern, where plastic sheeting has been set up to create a section for them.

The migrants, most of whom are from northern Africa, have expressed gratitude to the captain and crew for saving their lives, “expressing that they were really sorry for being a burden,” in a message scribbled on the back of one of the paper plates they are served their food on, Thomassen said. But the last thing the migrants wrote on the plate was: “Look, if no one wants us, if there is no solution, then we might as well just go back into the ocean,” the company official said. “It's simply heartbreaking.” The captain, Volodymyr Yeroshkin, pleaded for help.

"We really need to disembark these people,'' he said in a video released by the company. But so far, none of those who could authorise disembarkation in some port has done so. “These people are not given their basic right to step ashore. The vessel is just paralysed and cannot sail anywhere with these people," the captain said.

The Maltese government has made no public comment on the standoff, but Maltese media have cited government sources as saying Malta was sticking to its policy of insisting there be a European solution to such rescues in the Mediterranean. Thomassen branded the stalemate as “a completely unacceptable situation to put the migrants in, to put our people in and to also put the ship owner in.”(AP) RUP.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Showik, Miranda taken to civic hospital for medical tests

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB took Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, held in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, to a civic hospital here for medical tests on Saturday morning, an official sa...

Rugby-Six Pumas test positive for COVID-19: UAR

Six Pumas players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Argentine Rugby Union UAR said, news which deals another blow to hopes the Rugby Championship can go ahead later this year. The players, including first-choice winger Emiliano Boffell...

Contreras knocks in four as Cubs dump Cardinals

Willson Contreras drove in four runs to power the Chicago Cubs past the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Friday. The National League Central-leading Cubs 23-15 dropped the Cardinals 14-15 into a second-place tie with the Milwaukee Brewers 1...

Georgia candidate's post removed for inciting violence

Facebook removed a photo illustration showing a Republican congressional candidate in Georgia posing with a rifle next to three Democratic House members, saying Friday that it violated the social media platforms policy against inciting viol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020