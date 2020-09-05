Amid release of water from Jayakwadi dam, people put on alert

As the discharge of water from Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Marathwada region has begun, the district administrations of Aurangabad and Nanded have asked the people living along the banks of Godavari and Purna rivers to remain alert, an official said on Saturday. The water storage of Jayakwadi dam at Paithan in Aurangabad district has now reached 97.25 per cent, he said.

"The district administrations of Aurangabad and Nanded issued an alert to the people living along the Godavari and Purna rivers after water discharge from Jayakwadi dam began," the official said. The villagers have been advised not to enter the river, an official of Nanded district administration said in a statement issued on Friday night.

The inflow of water into Jayakwadi dam has reached 4,306 cusecs. The discharge of water from the dam's right canal is 500 cusecs, while that from the left one is 100 cusecs.

According to another official, 1,589 cusecs water is being discharged into the Godavari river through the hydro- electricity project..