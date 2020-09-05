Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 1730 hrs. . BOM10 MH-COURT-LD SUSHANT CASE-NCB Showik dealt in drugs;will confront him with Rhea:NCB to court Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had "dealt in drugs with many others" and had links with accused Abdel Basit Parihar, the agency told a court here. .

BOM9 MH-SUSHANT-NCB Sushant: NCB looking for big fish in drug case, says official Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will investigate international and inter-state connections, if any, in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said here on Saturday. . BOM4 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-PROBE CBI team visits Sushant's flat again Mumbai: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, visited his flat in suburban Bandra again on Saturday as part of its investigation, an official said. .

BOM2 CG-ACCIDENT C'garh: 7 workers killed as bus collides with truck in Raipur Raipur: Seven workers were killed and as many others injured on Saturday when a bus carrying them rammed into a truck on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. . BES11 CG-NAXAL-MURDERS C'garh: Naxals kill four villagers in Bijapur district Raipur: Naxals have allegedly killed four villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after accusing them of being police informers, a senior official said on Saturday..