Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

. BOM9 MH-SUSHANT-NCB Sushant: NCB looking for big fish in drug case, says official Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will investigate international and inter-state connections, if any, in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said here on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:35 IST
Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 1730 hrs. . BOM10 MH-COURT-LD SUSHANT CASE-NCB Showik dealt in drugs;will confront him with Rhea:NCB to court Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had "dealt in drugs with many others" and had links with accused Abdel Basit Parihar, the agency told a court here. .

BOM4 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-PROBE CBI team visits Sushant's flat again Mumbai: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, visited his flat in suburban Bandra again on Saturday as part of its investigation, an official said. .

BOM2 CG-ACCIDENT C'garh: 7 workers killed as bus collides with truck in Raipur Raipur: Seven workers were killed and as many others injured on Saturday when a bus carrying them rammed into a truck on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. . BES11 CG-NAXAL-MURDERS C'garh: Naxals kill four villagers in Bijapur district Raipur: Naxals have allegedly killed four villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after accusing them of being police informers, a senior official said on Saturday..

BOM2 CG-ACCIDENT C'garh: 7 workers killed as bus collides with truck in Raipur Raipur: Seven workers were killed and as many others injured on Saturday when a bus carrying them rammed into a truck on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. . BES11 CG-NAXAL-MURDERS C'garh: Naxals kill four villagers in Bijapur district Raipur: Naxals have allegedly killed four villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after accusing them of being police informers, a senior official said on Saturday..

Telangana govt to construct temple, church, two mosques in new secretariat complex

Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Telangana government on Saturday said it will construct a temple, church and two mosques in the new secretariat complex and the foundation stone for them will be laid after the end of the ensuing Legislative session...

DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight alcohol test for pilots, cabin crew

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Friday ordered airlines to resume pre-flight alcohol tests for pilots and cabin crew members. The aviation regulator had on March 29 this year suspended breath analyser BA test for all aviat...

J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the State Council of Education, Research and Training SCERT on the lines of NCERT to assist the administration in implementing policies for human resource development, an off...

Imran Khan fails again in convincing world of 'freedom of press' in Pak

By Francesca Marino Imran Khan does it again. In an interview to the Arab network-- Al Jazeera, the Pakistani prime minister goes back to one of his favourite topics Freedom of press. Repeating once again the same most probably written spee...
