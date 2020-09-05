Man robbed of car at gunpoint in Punjab's Gurdaspur
Three motorcycle-borne armed assailants robbed a man's car at gunpoint in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, police said on Saturday. Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh Sohal said an alert has been sounded in Batala and Pathankot. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Gurdaspur city police station and an investigation is underway, police said.PTI | Gurdaspur | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:47 IST
Three motorcycle-borne armed assailants robbed a man's car at gunpoint in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, police said on Saturday. The three masked men opened fire when the victim, Gurpreet Singh, stopped his car at a restaurant near Bariar village here, they said.
Singh, a resident of Kot Mohan Lal village, had a narrow escape but the attackers fled with his car, police said. Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh Sohal said an alert has been sounded in Batala and Pathankot. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Gurdaspur city police station and an investigation is underway, police said.
