Karnataka to examine 2012 panel report for crackdown on drug menace

As the police continue their crackdown against drug and substance abuse in the state, the Karnataka government has decided to examine an eight-year-old legislative committee report on tackling the menace.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:35 IST
As the police continue their crackdown against drug and substance abuse in the state, the Karnataka government has decided to examine an eight-year-old legislative committee report on tackling the menace. Home Minister Basavarj Bommai has asked a top bureaucrat to examine the report tabled in 2012 by the assembly's petitions committee, headed by the then Deputy Speaker N Yogish Bhat.

"The report that was given by Yogish Bhat, I have asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to examine it thoroughly. The contents of the report, suggestions made in it to control drugs- it will be thoroughly examined and measures that can be implemented from it, will be looked into," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said efforts were on to control drug menace, including controlling it scientifically, using technology. "it is not only a menace in Karnataka, but across the country, so all necessary efforts will be made to control it from all angles, and our crackdown on drugs will continue," he added.

The 2012 committee report focused on drug menace in educational institutions and students falling prey to it besides nexus between the drug mafia and prostitution racket. With the state going to the assembly polls in 2013 and the new government taking over, the report was forgotten.

The minister said from the ongoing operation it was clear that the drugs were coming into Karnataka from other states and countries. Bommai said he has held a meeting via video conference with SPs of all the districts, especially border ones, regarding the measures being taken and to be taken.

The meeting also discussed about drugs coming from foreign countries and from cities like Mumbai and Delhi though various modes which needed to be controlled and investigated. "Drug supplies through cargo, courier, post, dark web need to be completely controlled," the minister said.

The recent arrests made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had unearthed alleged links of drug peddlers with Kannada actors and musicians, which the CCB police are currently investigating, and it has led to more arrests. Asked about the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and high-end party planner Viren Khanna, the minister said prima-facie it appeared that Khanna was also a kingpin and detailed investigation was on.

To a question about Tourism Minister CT Ravis statement on pressure being exerted on the police, Bommai said, "What he (Ravi) said is right.. he has said that as influential people are involved naturally there may be such attempts. He has not said about any specific pressure." The minister said there was no question of bowing down to any pressure and police have been given free hand to take action in accordance with law.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

