NIA court convicts two for circulating fake Indian currency notes smuggled from Bangladesh

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Kolkata on Saturday convicted two Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) smugglers to four years of imprisonment.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:55 IST
The NIA Special court convicted Habibur Rahman, and Fakirul Seikh, in connection with a case dating back to 2017.. Image Credit: ANI

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Kolkata on Saturday convicted two Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) smugglers to four years of imprisonment. In its judgement today,

On March 6, 2017, FICN worth Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 1.9 lakhs had been recovered from the possession of Rahman and Seikh, respectively and a case had been registered at English Bazar police station, Malda district. The NIA had re-registered the case on the directions of the Centre and had filed a chargesheet against the two accused on June 2, 2017.

"During investigation, it was revealed that the above accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in the country. The FICN was illegally smuggled from Bangladesh and was intended to be circulated in different parts of India," according to a release by the NIA. The NIA Special Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each on the duo. (ANI)

