Suspected ATM robbers held after gunfight in Noida

Two motorcycle-borne men, who are suspects in a string of ATM thefts, were held after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday, officials said. The gunfight took place around 4 am near the ARTO office in Sector 24 of the city when the duo was intercepted for inquiry during a police checking, the officials said.

"The men instead tried to speed away while opening fire on the police team. One of them got injured in retaliatory firing by the police team, while the other managed to escape from the spot but was later caught during a combing operation," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. Those held have been identified as Aslam and Sabu, both natives of Alwar district in Rajasthan, police said, adding two illegal firearms and some ammunition were recovered from them.

The accused also led officials to the recovery of parts of a broken-down ATM which they had struck recently and are suspected behind a string of such strikes recently in Noida and nearby region, police said. Rs 15,000 cash were also seized from their possession, they said.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the Sector 24 police station and further proceedings are underway, police said.