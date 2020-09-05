Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 cops suspended, 3 of them booked and one arrested in a custodial death case

Singh said Station House Officer Vinod Kumar, three sub-inspectors and two other police personnel have been suspended. On the complaint of the father of the deceased, a case of murder and illegal custody has been registered against the SHO and two other policemen, he said.

PTI | Shravasti | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:38 IST
6 cops suspended, 3 of them booked and one arrested in a custodial death case

Six police personnel, including an SHO, were suspended and three of them booked for murder for their alleged roles in the custodial death of a 22-year-old man here, officials said on Saturday. One of the booked policemen, a sub-inspector of Gilaula police station in the district, has been arrested, said Shravasti Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh.

He said a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered last month against Wajid Ali (22) for allegedly harassing a girl. Ali was taken into police custody on Friday for questioning but his body was found hanging later in the toilet of the Gilaula police station, he added.

The SP said the father of the deceased alleged that his son was illegally kept in police custody for two to three days and the policemen indulged in corruption for his release. Singh said Station House Officer Vinod Kumar, three sub-inspectors and two other police personnel have been suspended.

On the complaint of the father of the deceased, a case of murder and illegal custody has been registered against the SHO and two other policemen, he said. "An officer of the rank of deputy SP will be probing the incident. District Magistrate has also ordered a magisterial probe in this matter,” Singh said.

Later in the evening, the SP said, "One of the named accused in the custodial death of the youth, a sub-inspector has been arrested. The matter is being expeditiously probed." The brother of the deceased told reporters that "to release him (Ali), Rs 50,000 was paid to the SHO. But he was demanding an additional Rs 2 lakh." He also said some people beat up Ali over a land dispute and then called police to arrest him. Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon the head of UP unit of SP's backward cell, Rajpal Kashyap, who was going to meet the aggrieved family, was stopped by police in Ekauna and sent back to Lucknow. Rajpal Kashyap told reporters that SP party workers were going to meet the aggrieved family, but were arrested by the police. He also claimed that police cane charged SP workers who were undertaking peaceful protests.

The SP, however, said no SP worker was arrested. "The SP workers were going as per their pre-decided programme, but they tried to move towards Darjipurva. Because of the COVID-19 infection and law and order, they were sent back to Lucknow," he said.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka reports 9,746 new cases of COVID-19, 128 deaths

A total of 9,746 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 deaths have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The state also reported that 9,102 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.The state Health Department said the number of...

Maharashtra Police reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 258 new cases

While two Maharastra Police cops lost their lives fighting the deadly COVID-19, 258 more security force personnel have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.The total number of positive cases in th...

NFL-Watson signs $160 million mega-deal with Texans-reports

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed on a four-year, 160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, U.S. media reported on Saturday. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the highest-rated quarterbacks last season, leading the Tex...

Mathura's 'Chappan Bhog' dedicated to COVID-19 elimination

The famous Chhappan Bhog of Mathura this year was dedicated to the eradication of the coronavirus pandemic, an office-bearer of the organizing committee said on Saturday. We organize the novel Chhappan Bhog in Goverdhan every year around th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020