Third phase of 'Back to Village' programme to beging from Oct 2 in J-K

While Phase-II focused on the devolution of powers to panchayats and tried to understand how these panchayats are functioning and what are the grievances and demands," Kansal said, adding the Phase-III has been designed on the format for grievance redressal. The principal secretary said this time the administration has decided to hold a three-week pre-Back to Village Jan Abhiyan which will be organised from September 10-20 and will have three components.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the third phase of its ambitious 'Back to Village' (B2V) programme for 10 days starting October 2. The Back to Village programme is aimed to involve the people of the union territory and government officials in a joint effort to deliver the mission of equitable development. The programme is aimed at energising panchayats and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation.

The announcement was made by Principal Secretary, Power Development and Information Departments, Rohit Kansal, who is also the spokesperson for the administration, at a press conference here. Terming the first two phases of the Back to Village (B2V) as huge success, Kansal said it is a unique programme which received "tremendous respect" from the people when 4,000 gazetted officers from the J-K administration visited each and every panchayat of the union territory.

He said the flagship programme has generated huge interest, affection and respect among the people and the administration has decided another version of the programme in the form of Phase-III of B2V from October 2-12. "The Phase-I of B2V was an introductory and interactive programme to understand the people's grievances and demands. While Phase-II focused on the devolution of powers to panchayats and tried to understand how these panchayats are functioning and what are the grievances and demands," Kansal said, adding the Phase-III has been designed on the format for grievance redressal.

The principal secretary said this time the administration has decided to hold a three-week pre-Back to Village Jan Abhiyan which will be organised from September 10-20 and will have three components. "The three pillars will be the redressal of public grievances (Jan Sunvaiyee), public service delivery (Adhikar Abhiyan) and delivery of development at Gram Panchayat level (Unat Gram Abhiyan)," he said.

Highlighting the pre-B2V-3 programme, Kansal said that 'Yaum-e-Block' would be observed for three consecutive weeks at pre-designated locations or at block headquarters every Wednesday with coordination from relevant officers. He said during this period, public grievances would be listened to and tried to be sorted out on the spot or the following week or the next following week.

"As many as public grievances would be tried to be disposed of on the spot," he added. Kansal said during this period all deputy commissioners and respective superintendents of police will be available in their office every day except Wednesday and Sunday from 10 am to 11.30 pm, while divisional commissioners will be available from 10.30 am to 11.30 am every Tuesday and Thursday.

However, he said, during 'Youm-e-Block', which will be held every Wednesday, all DCs and SPs will visit every block over a period of three weeks. Kansal said all the DCs will try to ensure 100 per cent saturation of all 55 schemes.

Explaining the third component of pre-B2V Unat Gram Abhiyan, he said the focus will be on doing development rather than talking development and developmental departments will analyze B2V1 and B2V2 and ensure that the works during these two phases are executed and completed before B2V-3. "For these works, the funds have already been released to all DCs to finish the works taken under these two phase of B2V," he added.

This will be the month of progress of grievances and development on public grievances, Kansal said. He said in-charge officers will be administrative secretaries and will make visits to designated districts to have first-hand experiences of all developmental works taken under B2V1 and B2V2.

"We are confident that the entire next month will be a festival of public grievance redressal, festival of public service delivery and festival of delivery of development at the gram panchayat level," the government spokesperson said..

