1,311 new coronavirus cases push Gujarat's Covid-19 tally to 1,03,006

Gujarat has reported new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Health Department, Gujarat. State tally rises to 1,03,006 including 16,366 active cases, 83,546 cured/discharged and 3,094 deaths, State Health Department informed.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases and 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)