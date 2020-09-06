Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany: Protesters clash with police in city of Leipzig

The protests, which started on Thursday night, began after police ended the squatting of two buildings in the city last week, the German news agency dpa reported. The report said that during the riots on Saturday night, police were attacked with fireworks and pelted with stones.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 16:31 IST
Germany: Protesters clash with police in city of Leipzig
Representative image

Hundreds of demonstrators protesting against gentrification clashed with police in the eastern German city of Leipzig for a third night in a row, injuring 11 officers, police said on Sunday. The protests, which started on Thursday night, began after police ended the squatting of two buildings in the city last week, the German news agency dpa reported.

The report said that during the riots on Saturday night, police were attacked with fireworks and pelted with stones. Protesters build street barricades and and put garbage cans on fire. The pilot of a police helicopter hovering over the protests in the Leipzig neighbourhood of Connewitz was blinded by a laser, dpa said. Several protesters were temporarily detained to verify their identities.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Woman COVID-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala

A 19-year-old woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver while shifting her to a first line treatment centre near here, police said on Sunday. Taking note of it, the State Womens Commission registered a case on its ow...

Swami Kesavananda Bharati will be remembered for community service: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Swami Kesavananda Bharati of Edneer Mutt, saying that he will be remembered for his contributions to community service and empowering the downtrodden. We will always remember Puj...

Berlusconi responding to virus drugs but in "delicate" phase

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding optimally to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in the most delicate phase of the virus, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr Alberto Zangrillo repeated...

Day before Delhi metro service resumption, Gahlot inspects Rajiv Chowk station

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday, a day before the resumption of metro train services in the national capital, and expressed satisfaction over safety measures taken against COVID-19. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020