Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm.

MDS6 KL-LD-BHARATI Kesavananda Bharati petitioner in landmark judgement on 'basic structure' of Constitution is dead (Eds: Adds details, reax) Kasaragod (Kerala): Kesavananda Bharati, on whose petition the Supreme Court delivered the landmark judgement on the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution, died here on Sunday. MDS5 KL-VIRUS-PATIENT-ABUSE Woman COVID patient sexually abused by ambulance driver in Kerala Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A 19-year old woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver while shifting her to first line treatment centre near here, police said on Sunday.

MDS4 KL-DRI-SMUGGLERS 2 DRI officials injured during bid to stop car of smugglers in Kerala Kozhikode (Ker): Two officials of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were injured when they were hit by a car carrying smugglers which they tried to stop outside the Karipur airport near here on Sunday, officials said. MDS3 PD-VIRUS-CASES With 478 fresh cases, overall tally rises to 17,032 in Puducherry Puducherry: A total of 478 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths took the infection count to 17,032 and the toll to 314 in the union territory on Sunday, the government said.

MDS2 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana records 2,574 new COVID-19 cases; Tally rises to 1.40 lakh Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,574 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 1,40,969 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 886 on Sunday, the state government said. MES1 AP-TEMPLE-CHARIOT-FIRE Wooden chariot of famous temple in AP gutted in fire Amaravati: The wooden chariot of the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was gutted in a fire mishap in the wee hours of Sunday.

MES2 TL-MONSOON-SESSION Telangana legislature session begins from Monday amid COVID preventive measures Hyderabad: The monsoon session of Telangana Legislature commencing on Monday with preventive measures for COVID-19 will debate various issues, including measures taken to contain the spread of the pandemic, GST compensation and recent fire accident at Srisailam Hydel project.PTI PTI SS PTI PTI.