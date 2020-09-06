Left Menu
Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm.

MES1 AP-TEMPLE-CHARIOT-FIRE Wooden chariot of famous temple in AP gutted in fire Amaravati: The wooden chariot of the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was gutted in a fire mishap in the wee hours of Sunday. MES2 TL-MONSOON-SESSION Telangana legislature session begins from Monday amid COVID preventive measures Hyderabad: The monsoon session of Telangana Legislature commencing on Monday with preventive measures for COVID-19 will debate various issues, including measures taken to contain the spread of the pandemic, GST compensation and recent fire accident at Srisailam Hydel project.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:12 IST
MDS6 KL-LD-BHARATI Kesavananda Bharati petitioner in landmark judgement on 'basic structure' of Constitution is dead (Eds: Adds details, reax) Kasaragod (Kerala): Kesavananda Bharati, on whose petition the Supreme Court delivered the landmark judgement on the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution, died here on Sunday. MDS5 KL-VIRUS-PATIENT-ABUSE Woman COVID patient sexually abused by ambulance driver in Kerala Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A 19-year old woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver while shifting her to first line treatment centre near here, police said on Sunday.

MDS4 KL-DRI-SMUGGLERS 2 DRI officials injured during bid to stop car of smugglers in Kerala Kozhikode (Ker): Two officials of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were injured when they were hit by a car carrying smugglers which they tried to stop outside the Karipur airport near here on Sunday, officials said. MDS3 PD-VIRUS-CASES With 478 fresh cases, overall tally rises to 17,032 in Puducherry Puducherry: A total of 478 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths took the infection count to 17,032 and the toll to 314 in the union territory on Sunday, the government said.

MDS2 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana records 2,574 new COVID-19 cases; Tally rises to 1.40 lakh Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,574 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 1,40,969 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 886 on Sunday, the state government said.

MES2 TL-MONSOON-SESSION Telangana legislature session begins from Monday amid COVID preventive measures Hyderabad: The monsoon session of Telangana Legislature commencing on Monday with preventive measures for COVID-19 will debate various issues, including measures taken to contain the spread of the pandemic, GST compensation and recent fire accident at Srisailam Hydel project.PTI PTI SS PTI PTI.

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

