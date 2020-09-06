Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day after filing stolen vehicle complaint, owner receives challan for breaching speed limit

A day later, the owner received a text from traffic police asking him to pay a fine as the vehicle was found breaching the speed limit near Mundka. His wife, a theatre artist, said she had to park the car on the road near a hospital because of an emergency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:23 IST
Day after filing stolen vehicle complaint, owner receives challan for breaching speed limit

Within 24 hours of a car being allegedly stolen from east Delhi, its owner received a challan from traffic police for over speeding on NH-10 in the national capital. The vehicle was paked near a hospital in West Vinod Nagar on the night of August 24 and was found missing the next afternoon. A day later, the owner received a text from traffic police asking him to pay a fine as the vehicle was found breaching the speed limit near Mundka.

His wife, a theatre artist, said she had to park the car on the road near a hospital because of an emergency. "Unfortunately, I parked the car on the road because there was a family emergency," she said. "I recall parking my vehicle around 9.45 pm and the next day, when I returned to check, it was not there. I then checked impound lots but couldn't find it. I thought my vehicle was towed away but that was not the case either," she said, requesting anonymity.

She had kept a mobile phone, driving license, debit card, RC document and voter-ID inside the vehicle, according to the FIR filed online on August 25. But in less than 24 hours, her husband received the text message from traffic police informing him about the challan. The message received around 11.21 am stated, "The car was found over-speeding at NH-10 Rohtak Road, Bahadurgarh to Mundka on August 26", raising their hopes that police would now be able to trace the vehicle as it was very much plying on the roads of the national capital.

The FIR, which was registered at Mandawali police station, was transferred to Madhu Vihar police station as the area from where the car was stolen came under it, a police officer said. "We collected details from the traffic challan but it was not of much help. The picture of the driver was not clear. An anti auto-theft squad team of the district is trying to trace the stolen vehicle. We are also trying to find out the gangs involved to get leads," he added.

An officer investigating the case said they checked the footage from a CCTV camera on the opposite side of the road where the vehicle was parked but did not find any lead. The owner said, "The car was challaned for over-speeding but when we checked the photo captured by the camera, neither the registration number of the vehicle appeared clear nor could we identify the driver. But we are trying to trace the vehicle."  In July, the husband of a Delhi court judge received a traffic challan for over speeding two months after their car was stolen from their west Delhi residence.

In the same month, a resident of Hari Nagar in West Delhi received a traffic challan more than 20 days after his car was stolen near Vivek Vihar police station in east Delhi..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro resumption: CISF outlines airport-like 'touch-free' security check for commuters

The CISF has planned an airport-like contact-free security check for the Delhi Metro and will deploy modified hand-held and doorframe metal detectors for scanning passengers, who will be required to put metallic objects such as belts and pe...

Woman COVID-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala

A 19-year-old woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver while shifting her to a first line treatment centre near here, police said on Sunday. Taking note of it, the State Womens Commission registered a case on its ow...

Swami Kesavananda Bharati will be remembered for community service: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Swami Kesavananda Bharati of Edneer Mutt, saying that he will be remembered for his contributions to community service and empowering the downtrodden. We will always remember Puj...

Day before Delhi metro service resumption, Gahlot inspects Rajiv Chowk station

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday, a day before the resumption of metro train services in the national capital, and expressed satisfaction over safety measures taken against COVID-19. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020