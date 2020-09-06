Swami Kesavananda Bharati will be remembered for community service: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Swami Kesavananda Bharati of Edneer Mutt, saying that he will be remembered for his contributions to community service and empowering the downtrodden.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Swami Kesavananda Bharati of Edneer Mutt, saying that he will be remembered for his contributions to community service and empowering the downtrodden. "We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India's rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.
Swami Kesavananda of Edaneer Mutt in Kasargod passed away at the age of 79. He was head of the Edaneer Mutt. He was the petitioner in the Supreme Court's noted judgement that parliament cannot alter the basic structure of the Constitution.
Kesavananda Bharati challenged Kerala Government's move to take over Mutt property. He was a patron of education, culture and arts. (ANI)
