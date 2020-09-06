Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Dawood's man' calls up Maha CM's house, security scaled up

The caller rang up twice around 10.30 pm on Saturday, following which the police beefed up security at Thackeray's bungalow located in Kalanagar Colony, the official said. "Someone called up on 'Matoshree' phone number two times on Saturday night and said Dawood Ibrahim wanted to talk CM Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:08 IST
'Dawood's man' calls up Maha CM's house, security scaled up
File photo Image Credit: ANI

An unidentified man allegedly called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here, saying that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a police official said on Sunday. The caller rang up twice around 10.30 pm on Saturday, following which the police beefed up security at Thackeray's bungalow located in Kalanagar Colony, the official said.

"Someone called upon 'Matoshree' phone number two times on Saturday night and said Dawood Ibrahim wanted to talk CM Uddhav Thackeray. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to the CM," the official said. " "The caller did not reveal his identity, but only said that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. Both the calls were received around 10.30 pm," he added.

The local police were later informed about the calls, following which extra security force was deployed outside the bungalow, the official said. According to him, no case was registered in this connection.

Talking to PTI, a top police official said, "We are trying to verify whether the calls received were from Dubai or some other place. The investigation is on."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata woman molested, pushed off speeding car: Police

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly molested and then pushed off a speeding car, which then ran over another woman who along with her husband tried to stop the vehicle on hearing screams, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in the An...

FIR against AltNews co-founder for 'threatening, torturing' girl, he denies charges

The Delhi Polices Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against fact-check website AltNews cofounder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter, officials said on Sunday. Zubair refuted the allegation as...

26 badminton players to start training at national camp ahead of Thomas and Uber Cup

The Sports Authority of India SAI has given the go-ahead to National Badminton Coaching Camp for 26 national players, proposed by the Badminton Association of India BAI and Chief National Coach Pullella Gopichand, keeping in mind the prepar...

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020